Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,103 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

