Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 485 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

