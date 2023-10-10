Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 885 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

