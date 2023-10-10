Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 14,865 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

