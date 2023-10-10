Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

