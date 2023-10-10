AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 377 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

