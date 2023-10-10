Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 66,895 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $950.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXST. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,901 shares of company stock worth $1,839,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

