Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after buying an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.