Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 148.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.32% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAI stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

