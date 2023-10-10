Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

