Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

