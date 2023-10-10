Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vital Farms worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.