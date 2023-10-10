Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 382,456 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,944,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 936,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $442.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Shea bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

