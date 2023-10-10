Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

