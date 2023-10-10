Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

