Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

