Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

