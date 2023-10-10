Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

