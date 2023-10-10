Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

