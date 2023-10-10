Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kennedy Investment Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.0% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

