Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 65,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,080,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

