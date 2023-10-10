Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

