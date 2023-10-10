Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.