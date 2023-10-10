Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 145.8% during the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.