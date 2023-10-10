Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 16.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

