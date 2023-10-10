Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 5th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 916,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $177,754,000 after buying an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

