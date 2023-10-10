Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

