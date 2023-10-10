Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $207.45

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.45 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 210.38 ($2.58). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.48), with a volume of 39,713 shares trading hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.02.

Insider Activity at Aurora Investment Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Walker bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £18,392 ($22,511.63). 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

