Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Guggenheim

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avista by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Avista by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

