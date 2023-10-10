Ballast Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

