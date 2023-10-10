Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,524 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Welltower were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 357.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.