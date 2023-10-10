Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,327 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 295.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $7,870,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE U opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,069,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,386,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,814 shares of company stock worth $23,214,139. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

