Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 9,246 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

