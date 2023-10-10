Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.