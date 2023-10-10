Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pentair were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.