Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 889 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HashiCorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

HashiCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.21.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $868,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,672,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,221,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $868,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,672,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,221,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,818 shares of company stock worth $8,422,669. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.