Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

