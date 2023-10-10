Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $304,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Generac were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 24.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

