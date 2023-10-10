Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $513,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

TEAM opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $228.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at $81,081,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at $81,081,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,231,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

