Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $577,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 586.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,007,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 385.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.82.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

