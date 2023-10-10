Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $597,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

