Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,244,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,660,000 after buying an additional 56,517 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

