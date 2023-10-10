Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $719,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $272.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average is $264.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

