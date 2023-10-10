Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boeing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average is $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

