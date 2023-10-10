Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

