Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,109,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

