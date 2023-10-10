Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after buying an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

