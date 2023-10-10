Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.13 and a 200 day moving average of $182.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.