Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,918 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $41.42.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.