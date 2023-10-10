Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 33 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $200,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $104,039,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $395.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $244.85 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

